Florida International University’s “Wall of Wind” received a $15 million donation to expand hurricane research.

The donation will support the next-generation Wall of Wind facility, known as “WOW 2.0.” It allows researchers to test structures and building components against winds of up to 200 miles per hour.

“We need research facilities to understand and improve our knowledge of the natural and built infrastructure of these powerful forces. That knowledge leads to discovery, to innovation, and ultimately societal benefit,” said Jack Puleo, Dean of FIU’s College of Engineering & Computing.

FIU’s Wall of Wind is the nation’s only university-based facility capable of simulating a Category 5 hurricane and testing structures at full scale.