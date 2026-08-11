WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters came to the rescue of a dog found abandoned and trapped in a dumpster in West Miami-Dade.

The crew of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Engine 48 responded to reports of ducklings trapped in a garbage bin near the 1200 block of Northwest 72nd Avenue on Friday.

When they arrived, officials said, they found a dog trapped inside instead.

First responders checked the male canine for injuries and looked for any identification before they brought him back to the station.

Firefighters fed the dog, whom they named Jack, gave him a bath and provided him with a safe place to stay.

Jack has since been fully checked out by a veterinarian and is doing fine.

One of the firefighters ended up taking him home while he waits for a permanent home.

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