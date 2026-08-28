WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters were trying to get the upper hand on a house fire that broke out in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the home in the area of 60 Northwest 76th Avenue on Friday afternoon.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the home.

Firefighters deployed hose lines to extinguish the fire and are currently working to put the flames out.

No injuries were reported.

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