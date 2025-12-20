NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews have put out a fire that burned through an apartment building in North Miami.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the 11600 block of Northeast 18th Drive on Friday evening.

7News cameras captured firefighters battling the flames that were billowing from the roof. Crews had to tear open parts of the roof to vent the fire.

Extra fire crews were called in to help put out the fire.

The blaze forced several residents to evacuate the building. Residents stood across their homes as they watched firefighters try to contain the flames.

Some residents were very emotional as they watched their homes erupt in flames.

Area resident Julie Avalos said she ran out of her apartment as fast as she could when the fire started.

“From corner of the building caught fire and then within under two minutes, the whole building was under smoke. We don’t know where it started but it spread really quickly,” she said. “My uncle managed to go back for our cat, and a neighbor went back for their dog, because they were still inside, and luckily we have our cat, and our neighbor has their dog.”

Officials say no injuries were reported from the fire, and investigators are searching into how the fire began. The Red Cross has assisted the families affected by the incident.

