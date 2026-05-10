FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Brush fires have caused traffic trouble in South Florida.

Firefighters used a helicopter to drop water on the flames in Florida City.

Crews said there are two fires in this area.

One near Southwest 344th Street and Dixie Highway, and another near US-1 at mile marker 126 and Southwest 352nd Street.

The highway is being periodically shut down as firefighters work to stop the spread of the flames.

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