WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews were able to extinguish flames on a car carrier truck in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews located the truck near State Road 826 and Northwest 36th Street on Thursday morning.

Firefighters used an aerial stream of water from a ladder truck to help extinguish the flames. Special foam was also used to reduce the risk of a re-ignition.

No injuries were reported.

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