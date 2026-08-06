NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews were able to extinguish a camper fire that erupted in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fire Rescue crews responded to the 4800 block and Northwest 178th Terrace on Thursday afternoon.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a large column of smoke coming from the fully engulfed camper, burning dangerously close to the house beside it.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, capturing those who live at the home using garden hoses to contain the flames before crews arrived. Fire crews then arrived to fight the blaze and to cool down the house.

In the aftermath, cameras captured what was left of the destroyed camper dubbed “Spirit Freedom.”

Two people are said to have been living in the camper but at the time of the fire, nobody was inside and thankfully, no one was hurt.

Officials have called the Red Cross to help assist the family that needs a place to stay on Thursday night.

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