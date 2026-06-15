MIAMI (WSVN) - A fan frenzy was present in downtown Miami as the World Cup entered its fourth day.

The official FIFA Fan Festival opened its second day in Bayfront Park.

Thousands of fans showed up to watch Sunday’s matches and participate in different soccer activities in an environment full of World Cup excitement.

Attendees expressed their excitement to 7News.

“I’m excited to be here, excited that the World Cup started, excited that the U.S. won on Friday, just pumped up about everything,” said an attendee.

“This is fun to be here, experiencing this doesn’t happen all the time, so it’s awesome,” said another attendee.

The FIFA Fan Fest will be open every day until July 5.

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