MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - FIFA and other organizations came together in South Florida ahead of the World Cup.

Miami-Dade County’s Department of Environmental Resources Management and the Arbor Day Foundation joined FIFA to host a community tree planting event in Miami Gardens, Thursday morning.

Volunteers worked together digging up the dirt and planted small trees and plants at the Snake Creek Trail fitness zone.

“We’re planting a little over 100 trees here in Miami in celebration of the upcoming World Cup this summer, and I know the organization is just so focused on leaving a positive local legacy, and this initiative definitely falls under that, so we’re so excited to be out here this morning to really bring that legacy to Miami,” said FIFA 26 Head of Environment Sarah Hussain.

Miami Gardens is one of 16 World Cup host cities in North America that took part in the initiative.

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