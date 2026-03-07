NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper is home from the hospital after, authorities said, he was stabbed by a driver along State Road 836 in Northwest Miami-Dade, prompting him to open fire.

Investigators said FHP Trooper Julio Cidron was attacked by a woman after troopers responded to calls of a vehicle driving eastbound in the westbound lanes near Northwest 107th Avenue, early Saturday morning.

The trooper pulled the vehicle over and found the driver and her child inside. The motorist brandished a knife and attacked the trooper, stabbing him in the head, neck and shoulder, according to FHP officials.

The trooper then discharged his firearm and struck the woman.

The woman and officer were both taken to the trauma center at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital where, HCA officials said, the officer was treated and released. The woman is listed in fair condition.

Back at the scene, troopers shut down two westbound lanes due to the incident while they investigated.

Authorities said the driver was wanted for child abuse and neglect. She will be booked into jail once she is released from the hospital.

The nonprofit Bleeding Blue is raising money to suppoer the trooper and his family as he recovers.

“Being on the streets and understanding the job is why we started Bleeding Blue. Our goal is to raise money for officers — when they’re injured in the line of duty, when they’re killed in the line of duty — and this is a great example of why we started this organization,” said Danny Morales, the founder of Bleeding Blue.

The child who was in the car is was put in the care of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is leading the investigation into this trooper-involved shooting.

