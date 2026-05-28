MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida food bank fed the creativity of some South Florida students.

A new Feeding South Florida truck rolled out at Shenandoah Magnet Middle School in Miami.

The artwork on the truck is by eighth-grader Liam Valdez Lee, who won an annual contest to design the truck.

School officials and family cheered Liam on for his winning drawing.

Lee spoke to 7News about his achievement.

“I was like, there’s no way I won. I just heard my name get called, I walked up and got the award, and that was it,” said Lee. “It’s like my first time winning something this big.”

Elementary, middle, and high school students across South Florida submitted entries for the contest.

President and CEO of Feeding South Florida, Paco Vélez, described the drawing as a touching piece.

“In one section of his drawing, he has a little boy crouched under a table in front of an open refrigerator that’s empty. In the second panel, he shows a table full where other people are joined with him at the table, and they’re all connected through that food. So it’s a very moving piece and a very touching piece, and there’s no surprise it won the grand prize,” said Vélez.

WSVN Channel 7 and ABC Miami 18 are proud sponsors of Feeding South Florida.

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