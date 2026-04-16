NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Children in need got a spring in their step in North Miami, thanks to FedEx and a dedicated organization.

FedEx collaborated with the nonprofit Operation Warm to provide over 445 pairs of shoes and socks to students at North Miami Elementary School, Thursday morning.

“For us at FedEx, it’s really important to give back to our communities where we work and live,” said Arianne Cento, Manager of Communication at FedEx Latin America. “Seeing the kids’ faces and seeing their happiness really just makes our day even better. and what we do, being proud to work at FedEx because we’re able to do this for the community, where we work and live, is really truly a privilege.”

Since 2006, FedEx has been partnered with the nonprofit, which provides shoes and coats to children across the country.

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