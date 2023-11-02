MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI is searching for two suspects responsible for an armored truck heist in Miami Gardens.

The robbery occurred just after 3:30 p.m. near 18350 NW 2nd Ave.

According to information released by the FBI, two armed assailants targeted the armored truck courier as they were servicing an ATM machine at a local bank, stealing an undisclosed amount of money.

Courtesy: FBI Courtesy: FBI Courtesy: FBI

Authorities suspect a third accomplice may also be involved.

No gunshots were discharged during the incident, and there have been no reported injuries.

Anyone with information about this robbery or an FBI investigation is urged to call (754)703-2000 or go to tips.fbi.gov.

