MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Soccer fans poured into Miami Stadium on Monday ahead of the Uruguay versus Saudi Arabia match.

The fans traveled from Saudi Arabia, Uruguay, and across the U.S., as well as local South Florida natives to be at the match.

Fans said they are ready to watch two teams who have faced off against each other before.

“Zero for Saudi! Ten-Zero!” said a Uruguay fan outside the stadium.

“Let’s go Uruguay!” said another fan.

Monday’s match is the second time that the two teams have played against each other, with the first time being in 2018. At that time, Uruguay won the match.

“Zero Saudi, two-zero!” said another fan holding a flag.

While many fans wanted to be at the match to support their country, other fans came to watch a FIFA World Cup match regardless of who would be playing.

“You’re at the wrong match,” said 7News reporter Marisela Burgos jokingly to a fan wearing a Team Colombia jersey.

“No, I’m not! We gotta bring the Colombians so they’ll know what they’re gonna face,” said the fan.

The match is Saudi Arabia’s seventh appearance in the World Cup, and Uruguay’s 15th appearance.

“We’re going to be with [Saudi Arabia] anywhere they go to. I’m going to go to all the three games, so I think we’re going to win today. This is why I’m here,” said a Saudi Arabia fan.

Saudi Arabia has never won a World Cup while Uruguay has won twice, with the last win being in 1950.

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