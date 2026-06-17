MIAMI (WSVN) - A day after Argentine fans across South Florida witnessed an incredible hat trick by Lionel Messi, Portugal’s supporters are eager to watch Cristiano Ronaldo lead his team in their first match of the World Cup against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Earlier in the week, 7News cameras captured Portugal’s captain leading his squad through practice drills in Palm Beach County.

At 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Portugal kicked off their match with the Congo from Houston Stadium.

Cellphone video from excited fans in Houston captured the moment Ronaldo and his teammates arrived at their hotel.

Another piece of video showed the Portuguese team exiting their bus as they arrived at the stadium before the match.

Live shots at Houston Stadium around noon showed Ronaldo warming up on the field prior to the match.

Meantime, in downtown Miami, FIFA Fan Fest opened their doors, and crowds poured into Bayfront Park to catch the official Portugal watch party.

Fans at the watch party are being treated to several massive LED screens to watch the game, as well as drinks and lively entertainment to enjoy the World Cup.

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