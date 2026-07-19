CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - On the other side of the field, Spain fans are getting their kicks as they hope to take home the FIFA World Cup title.

“Who do you think is winning? Spain. I feel very proud. We’ve had possession of the ball the whole time. We have to get through Messi, but I think we’re gonna do it,” said a Spain fan.

“Spain 100%. Messi’s hard, but we’re still winning,” said another Spain fan.

Spain came out on top against Argentina during the World Cup final, 1-0, after extra time at the New York-New Jersey Stadium on Sunday.

“I was waiting for this moment my entire life, and we finally did it,” said a Spain fan.

“So proud. My motherland, this is my motherland,” said another Spain fan.

At Fritz and Franz in Coral Gables, the party started with plenty of tension.

“I had a fear it might go to penalty, but I knew Spain was going to lock in at the end and get the W,” said a Spain fan.

“Let’s go, Spain,” said a Spain fan in Spanish. “No more. I can’t do four more years of Argentina. No more.”

Fans clutched their flags, wore Spain’s colors, and held their breath through every shot and every save; then came the final whistle, and the nerves quickly turned into a party. Spain fans were seen going crazy and full of excitement.

“Argentina just didn’t cut it,” said a Spain fan.

Spain fans said the win is a huge proud moment for their country.

Some Argentina fans present at the restaurant were still supporting Messi.

“Messi is the G.O.A.T.,” said an Argentina fan.

At La Taberna Giralda, Spain fans marked the historic win with authentic Spanish cuisine, music, and plenty of national pride.

“And it has just become one of the houses to celebrate. Everything is Spain, and the truth is my family is Spanish. It’s a great atmosphere, it’s a family atmosphere, and we just welcome everyone that comes here,” said a Spain fan.

The restaurant turned into a little Spain.

“I’m super proud. Unbelievable game, unbelievable overall World Cup. Spain has dominated every single game; it was amazing,” said a Spain fan.

“My favorite player has to be Lamine Yamal,” said a Spain fan.

Down the road at Casa Juancho, another packed house erupted as fans sang, danced, and toasted to the new world champions.

“Can’t believe it. They played their hearts out. They deserve it,” said a Spain fan.

“Spain won,” said another Spain fan.

Meanwhile, thousands more joined the party at loanDepot Park and the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, turning watch parties into massive victory celebrations.

“I’m going for Spain,” said a Spain fan.

“It’s amazing. Amazing. I knew it was going to happen,” said a Spain fan.

From small, authentic Spanish restaurants to some of South Florida’s largest venues, the message stood the same: Spain is on top of the world and South Florida’s Spanish community is celebrating a night it will never forget.

This marks Spain’s second World Cup title, with its first coming in 2010 after defeating the Netherlands in the final.

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