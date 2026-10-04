MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - More than a week after 68-year-old Shekina Dellmar-Donaldson was killed, her family is still searching for answers.

The victim’s brother, Arthur Dellmar, says they’re “trying to find out what happened to our sister.”

Miami Gardens Police say Dellmar-Donaldson was struck by a car and killed just before midnight on Sept. 21 along Northwest 199th Street.

“They hit her and kept going,” said Cupid Everett, the victim’s sister.

The driver never stopped, and fled the scene.

“Now, who ran her over?” Dellmar asked.

Police are looking for a gray 2022 to 2025 Tesla Model Y or Model 3. The tag is unknown.

Police say the car should have damage to the front passenger side, including a missing wheel well trim and plastic cover.

For her family, the loss is devastating.

“We heard she was hit by a car, and we have had no evidence of what went on with her,” said Dellmar. “All we know is she’s at the Wright Funeral Home right now.”

They remember Dellmar-Donaldson as someone who was active in her community and involved with local schools.

“She was a person who had multiple things that she’d done in the neighborhood,” Dellmar said.

Everett recalled Dellmar-Donaldson worked on a travelling exhibit of African-American history with her non-profit Kinad, Inc., saying “she did many things with the schools.”

Dellmar-Donaldson’s family is hoping someone saw something in the incident that night that will help police find the driver.

“We know someone saw something because it was in broad daylight,” said Dellmar. “Please, if you know anything, please contact the police.”

Miami Gardens Police are asking anyone with information about the vehicle or driver to come forward.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.