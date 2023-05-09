MIAMI (WSVN) - The family of Christian Obumseli, who was the boyfriend of the OnlyFans model accused of fatally stabbing him to death, are filing a civil lawsuit against those, who they believe, could have done something to prevent his death.

On Tuesday, attorneys representing Christian Obumseli’s family announced several civil lawsuits that they not only want to pursue criminally, but also through civil court.

Attorney Michael Haggards said the family wants to hold the property owner, the security company and the condo’s management company accountable.

“We have sued for wrongful death on behalf of Christian’s parents for the damages they have suffered in this case,” said Haggards. “We have sued Courtney Clenney, in this case, which is rare. We have sued her because of the pattern she exhibited in what she did when she committed this murder.”

Clenney is accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death in their upscale condo, in early April 2022. She and her attorneys have maintained it was in self-defense.

“No mention of the bodycam, which clearly, two days before this incident, she is asking the police for help,” said Clenney’s attorney.

Clenney was seen on police body-worn camera footage asking for a restraining order.

“The family now waits to make sure that justice is done, we are confident that she and those responsible will be held both civilly and criminal, so that justice can truly be served,” said lawyer Larry Handfield.

Attorneys argued that more could have been done to protect and save the 27-year-old, including repeated calls to the police from their apartment by various people, months before Obumseli’s death.

“This was a tragedy, this was a murder that the civil defendants knew was going to happen,” Haggards said.

His family continues to push for justice and is seeking over $50,000 in damages.

Attorneys are expecting the criminal case trail to be set at the end of the year.

