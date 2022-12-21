MIAMI (WSVN) - Newly released video showed the moment a former social media model learned that her boyfriend died after, police said, she stabbed him inside their Miami high-rise.

Three hours into her interrogation by City of Miami Police detectives, Courtney Clenney learned her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, succumbed to his stab wound.

“This not real, right? OK, there’s no [expletive] way,” she said.

Detectives delivered the grim news to the 26-year-old.

“Christian died? Can I please have a hug? Am I allowed to do that in here?” she said. “I need to hug my mom.”

Clenney was being interviewed after the incident inside the couple’s One Paraiso, located along the 3100 block of Northeast Seventh Avenue, April 3.

Clenney appeared to be in disbelief after learning of Obumseli’s death.

“I cannot be left alone in like a room by myself after this. I – no, that’s not true. That’s not real, right?” she said.

“It is real,” a detective said.

“Christian is dead. I know; I just can’t believe it,” said Clenney.

During the interrogation, Clenney explained to detectives how she and Obumseli had gotten into a fight and claimed he assaulted her first before, she said, she picked up a kitchen knife and threw it at him.

“I for dang sure did not stab him. That would be insane,” she said.

“What did he do after you flung the knife at him? Did he walk around, or did he fall right then and there? What happened?” a detective asked Clenney.

“He fell down,” she said.

“He fell down?” said the detective.

“Yes. I ran over to him and grabbed him and, like, it was just like a blur, but I ran over to him and grabbed him, and I just said, ‘Oh, my God, what do I do? What do I do?'” said Clenney. “He just kept trying to lay down, and I was like, ‘Please, [expletive], Christian, please don’t do this, please don’t [expletive] do this to me. He kept shouting, like, he couldn’t talk or something, like, he was like closing his eyes, [and I said], like, ‘Open your eyes,’ open your eyes.’ I was talking to him.”

The former social media model, who said it was all in self-defense, has been charged for Obumseli’s murder.

Clenney will remain in jail until her trial. If convicted, she faces life in prison.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.