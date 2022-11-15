MIAMI (WSVN) - A social media model who confessed to fatally stabbing her boyfriend at their Miami high-rise broke down during her bond hearing as prosecutors played chilling 911 calls.

7News cameras on Tuesday captured Courtney Clenney, dressed in a red prison jumpsuit and covering her face as a 911 call she made on April 3 was played during a hearing to determine whether she will remain in jail while she awaits trial.

Prosecutors laid out what led up to the stabbing death of Clenney’s boyfriend, Christian Obumseli. They played several videos and audio recordings as part of their case against her.

On March 5, a cellphone recording by Obumseli captured Clenney saying, “I’m actually [expletive] not having a good day where I actually, literally, [expletive] want to kill you, but you don’t take me seriously.”

Nealy a month later, police said, Obumseli was stabbed by the former OnlyFans model inside their unit at the upscale One Paraiso condominium. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Clenney has been in jail since her arrest in August.

Her lawyers are claiming self-defense.

“She was in a struggle for her life. She defended herself. He came at her,” said Frank Prieto, one of Clenney’s attorneys.

Clenney’s attorneys said their client had been abused and stalked by Obumseli, but prosecutors said Clenney was the violent abuser, whose behavior moved to murder in April.

A City of Miami Police detective who responded to the scene of the stabbing also testified in court. As of late Tuesday afternoon, the bond hearing was still ongoing.

