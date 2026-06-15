NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family made an emotional plea to the public for any information on a hit-and-run that left their loved one dead.

According to Miami Police, 61-year-old Alfred Jerome Akins was found dead near the intersection of Northwest 17th Avenue and 43rd Street in Miami on Saturday.

As authorities continue their search for the driver behind the fatal hit-and-run, Akins’ family spoke to 7News to see if the public can help them find justice.

“I just lost my dad. I just had a baby shower a week ago and then boom,” said Evelyn Johnson, Akins’ daughter. “Just hit him and just leave the scene like that. Don’t even stop and see how he’s doing. At least check to see if he’s OK.”

Police said Akins was crossing the street when the unknown driver hit him.

“It’s really hard. You know, you see things like this happen on TV, but you never think it’ll be your family,” said Jerome Johnson, the victim’s son.

The family said their loved one was a man of faith who was about to become a grandfather. They said he loved playing music and celebrating life.

“Like he was a humble soul. He was giving. He was loving. He did not deserve what happened to him. It makes me angry to know that somebody could hit him and leave him in the street for dead, as if he were nobody. He is somebody, and he was definitely somebody to us. He meant a lot to our family,” said Shantal Pascal, the victim’s niece.

Detectives on Sunday released photos of a blue 2023-2026 Honda Accord car with possible front-end damage that is connected to the crime.

“I really want justice. I cannot sleep at night, and it’s stressful. It’s very stressful for me. That’s all we’re asking for is justice,” said Evelyn.

As of Monday evening, police remain on the lookout for the Honda and the driver involved in the fatal hit-and-run.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami Police at 305-603-6525 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

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