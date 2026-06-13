MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami police are looking for information on a deadly hit-and-run.

The incident happened on Saturday morning in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 44th Street.

Police said a woman was crossing the street when she was hit by a vehicle that took off.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not have any information about the suspect vehicle.

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