MIAMI (WSVN) - A community is mourning the sudden loss of a Doral Police officer.

Officials and loved ones gathered for a somber procession as Officer Erwin Fernandez‘s body was escorted from the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office in Miami, Thursday morning.

Fernandez was a 13-year veteran with the Doral Police Department.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered his body near Southwest 157th Avenue and 160th Street in Southwest Miami-Dade, Wednesday morning.

According to officials, Fernandez took his own life.

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