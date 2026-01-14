MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted a brief ground stop for all incoming flights to Miami International Airport due to weather and “low ceilings,” as dense fog enveloped portions of South Florida for hours.

Officials with MIA said they are determining how many the number of flights that are being affected, as they confirmed the ground stop was issued at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Inside the terminals, travelers supported the safety measure.

“It’s better safe than sorry,” said Paula.

Nevertheless, many travelers found themselves waiting, after they found out their flights had been delayed due to the ground stop.

“About an hour,” said Paula.

“Probably about an hour and a half, two hours,” said Chuck Fox. “They announced about the fog, they were waiting. We waited about another half hour. They announced that they had to deplane us, and then we waited about another half hour, and they boarded us again.”

A dense fog advisory issued earlier in the morning was extended until 9 a.m. and has since been lifted.

At around 9:30 a.m., MIA officials said the ground stop was lifted, and the airport resumed normal operations.

However, the impacts continued to be felt. According to FlightAware.com, MIA reported more than 143 delays. Airlines advise travelers to check with them before heading to the airport.

Despite the thick fog, things appeared to be moving smoothly at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, where no ground stops were issued.

