HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Employees at a store in Hialeah were left to clean up the damage to their store following an unknown incident on Saturday.

The damage took place at a Fresco y Mas store on West 68th Street.

The store was left with damage to a column as well as the ground nearby.

The affected area was blocked off with yellow tape as employees cleaned up the damage.

The cause of the incident remains unknown as of Sunday morning.

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