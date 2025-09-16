MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly woman was transported to the hospital after suffering serious injuries when her Miami Gardens home erupted in flames.

The fire broke out in the 3000 block of Northwest 157th Terrace around 5a.m. Tuesday.

“Occupied, single family residence[…] occupied by two elderly people,” said a dispatcher.

Responding fire fighters worked swiftly and tirelessly to douse the flames, crews were seen using an axe to cut into the property’s roof in order to assumably ventilate the structure.

The elderly woman who lives in the home transported to Aventura Hospital with severe burn wounds to her arms. She was visibly in pain as she was taken into the ambulance on a stretcher.

Her current condition is unknown.

A neighbor told 7News that she came knocking on his door when the fire broke out and he phoned 911.

Once the sun started to rise, the elderly woman’s family members surveyed the damage and worked to secure the house.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

