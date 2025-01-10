MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - An Eastern Air Express flight was evacuated at Miami International Airport after passengers reported a smoke smell aboard.

Flight BBQ2241, carrying 54 passengers and three crew members, was scheduled to depart for Ignacio Agramonte International Airport in Camagüey, Cuba, at 11:40 a.m., Friday. The plane taxied for departure at 11:22 a.m. but returned to the gate due to an electrical odor detected inside the cabin.

Passengers evacuated the aircraft using emergency slides, and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, firefighters found no signs of a fire. However, out of caution, all passengers were safely evacuated, and firefighters assessed the situation.

Emergency crews are continuing to investigate the source of the odor, and firefighters are evaluating passengers for any potential injuries.

So far, no fire has been detected.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.