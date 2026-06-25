MIAMI (WSVN) - Hours after two strong earthquakes rocked parts of Venezuela, the City of Doral in partnership with the Global Empowerment Mission is collection essential relief supplies to support communities affected by the quake.
GEM is asking the public to donate the following items:
- canned goods and other nonperishable foods
- household needs like air mattresses, duct tape, sleeping bags, suitcases and tents
- hygiene products like toothbrushes, toothpaste and toilet paper
These items can be dropped off at the following locations across Miami-Dade and Broward, including:
Global Empowerment Mission headquarters in Doral
1850 NW 84th AVE. STE. 100, Doral, FL 33126
Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections Office Lobby
2700 NW 87th Ave, Doral, FL 33172
Weekday drop-off hours: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sat, June 27 hours: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Doral Legacy Park
11400 NW 82nd St, Doral, FL 33178
Weekday Drop-off hours: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Weekend Drop-off hours: 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.
El Arepazo
10191 NW 58th Street, Doral, FL 33178
Drop off hours: 24/7
Nu Stadium
1000 Stadium Drive, Miami, FL 33125
Drop off hours: TBD
Carlow Park
10601 SW 5th Street, Sweetwater, FL 33174
Collection Hours: Monday through Sunday 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
(Except on 4th of July)
Food For The Poor
6401 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek, FL
Hours: Weekdays from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Saturday from 8 a.m.- 12 p.m.
Officials said volunteers are welcome at the GEM Doral warehouse weekdays from 9 a.m-12 p.m. and 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
While supplies are important, GEM officials said, cash donations are what’s most needed at the moment. To make a donation, click here.
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