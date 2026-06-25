MIAMI (WSVN) - Hours after two strong earthquakes rocked parts of Venezuela, the City of Doral in partnership with the Global Empowerment Mission is collection essential relief supplies to support communities affected by the quake.

GEM is asking the public to donate the following items:

canned goods and other nonperishable foods

household needs like air mattresses, duct tape, sleeping bags, suitcases and tents

hygiene products like toothbrushes, toothpaste and toilet paper



These items can be dropped off at the following locations across Miami-Dade and Broward, including:

Global Empowerment Mission headquarters in Doral

1850 NW 84th AVE. STE. 100, Doral, FL 33126



Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections Office Lobby

2700 NW 87th Ave, Doral, FL 33172

Weekday drop-off hours: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sat, June 27 hours: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Doral Legacy Park

11400 NW 82nd St, Doral, FL 33178

Weekday Drop-off hours: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Weekend Drop-off hours: 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

El Arepazo

10191 NW 58th Street, Doral, FL 33178

Drop off hours: 24/7

Nu Stadium

1000 Stadium Drive, Miami, FL 33125

Drop off hours: TBD

Carlow Park

10601 SW 5th Street, Sweetwater, FL 33174

Collection Hours: Monday through Sunday 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

(Except on 4th of July)

Food For The Poor

6401 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek, FL

Hours: Weekdays from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday from 8 a.m.- 12 p.m.

Officials said volunteers are welcome at the GEM Doral warehouse weekdays from 9 a.m-12 p.m. and 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

While supplies are important, GEM officials said, cash donations are what’s most needed at the moment. To make a donation, click here.

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