NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police took one person into custody who, they said, led officers in a brief pursuit while behind the wheel of a stolen car that ended in a bailout in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police officers followed the motorist, Tuesday morning. Investigators said the driver did not stop and eventually went into a parking lot near Northwest 79th Street and Northwest 28th Avenue.

Detectives said the subject struck another vehicle in the lot.

The driver got out of the vehicle, but he was quickly apprehended by officers.

