MIAMI (WSVN) - A car came to a crashing stop inside of a beauty salon after a driver lost control of the vehicle in Miami.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where authorities could be seen placing traffic cones along the outside of the VN Nails located at 2520 Coral Way.

The silver Toyota rammed through the salon’s exterior, stunning several employees and customers inside, Friday afternoon.

Some employees who spoke with 7News said they believe the driver did not intend to barrel through the business.

A bystander who recorded the scene on his cellphone captured how far into the salon the car managed to get before coming to a stop.

Suzette Chavez, a client at the salon, was left shaken.

“I usually sit in those chairs. It’s very scary,” said Chavez.

As evening fell, crews were seen boarding up the salon’s damaged exterior.

Officials loaded the Toyota onto a flatbed and hauled it away.

It’s unclear what led to the incident.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.