NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a fiery crash in Northwest Miami-Dade that left the driver of an SUV dead.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene of the wreck in the area of Northwest 103rd Street and 17th Avenue, just after 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Crews with Miami-Dade Fire Rescie arrved at the scene and extinguished the flames.

Paramedics pronounced the driver of the dark colored Nissan Xterra dead at the scene. The male victim was the sole occupant in the vehicle.

MDSO Traffic Homicide detectives have taken over the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.