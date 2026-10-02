MIAMI (WSVN) - A driver went on a dangerous drive when they knocked down a pole and then barreled into a home in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene of a crash in the area of Northwest 12th Ave and 26th Street in Miami on Thursday night.

7News cameras captured the aftermath of the crash. A damaged truck was parked next to the home with a pole on top of it and a massive hole in one of the walls of the house.

As of late Thursday night, it is unclear if there are any injuries.

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