MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was arrested after authorities said a road rage encounter on the Palmetto Expressway ended with a gunshot fired into another vehicle.

Rajindra Somra, 46, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the Monday afternoon incident on the eastbound Palmetto Expressway near Florida’s Turnpike, according to a Florida Highway Patrol arrest report.

Investigators said the encounter began when Somra, driving a white Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van, veered into the victim’s path.

The victim swerved to avoid a collision before Somra became aggressive and began following him, the report states.

The victim told investigators he accelerated onto the expressway to get away, but traffic near the Turnpike overpass forced him to stop.

According to the report, Somra pulled up next to the victim’s vehicle, got out and began yelling at the people inside.

The victim lowered his passenger-side window about 2 inches and told Somra to leave them alone, investigators said.

Somra then fired one round through the passenger-side window before getting back into his van and driving away, according to the report.

Investigators said video recorded by the victim’s vehicle and a description of the driver helped identify Somra.

FHP detectives located Somra at his workplace in Key Largo on Tuesday.

During an interview, Somra denied getting out of his van, approaching the victim’s vehicle or having a firearm, according to the report.

Somra was arrested and taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

He faces two counts of attempted felony murder with a firearm, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and one count of unlawfully discharging a firearm in public.

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