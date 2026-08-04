NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 20-year-old man has been arrested after Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office detectives said he fled the scene of a crash that seriously injured three pedestrians during an illegal street takeover in Miami last month.

According to an arrest affidavit, Anthony Brandon Lamelas was taken into custody Monday after an investigation into the July 5 crash near Northwest 25th Street and Northwest 75th Avenue.

Investigators said deputies and Doral police officers responded to reports of an illegal street takeover where vehicles were drifting, performing donuts and burnouts, while fireworks were being discharged.

Authorities said the crowd scattered as law enforcement arrived, with numerous vehicles fleeing the area at high speeds.

According to detectives, two women were struck by a black sedan while crossing the roadway. Surveillance video showed one of the women being thrown into the air and landing in the roadway before the driver maneuvered around her and fled without stopping, investigators said.

Authorities said a man who ran into the roadway to help the injured woman was then struck by a gold Ford Expedition.

Detectives said the SUV continued forward, ran over the woman as she lay in the roadway and fled the scene without stopping to render aid or provide identifying information.

The woman suffered multiple skull fractures, a cervical spine fracture, a fractured pelvis and a fractured femur, investigators said. The other two victims suffered a fractured clavicle, a fractured hip and other injuries.

Detectives said surveillance footage, witness interviews, license plate reader data, cellphone records and a photographic lineup led them to identify Lamelas as the driver of the Ford Expedition.

He was arrested Monday during a traffic stop after investigators located him in the front passenger seat of an SUV. Authorities later recovered the Ford Expedition from a tow yard.

Lamelas was arrested and charged with two counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury. During a bond court hearing, a judge found probable cause and set his bond at $50,000.

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