SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 43-year-old man faces charges after he allegedly struck a pedestrian with his car and fled the scene in Miami on Sunday evening. Dwayne Lamont White was arrested after deputies located his vehicle covered with a blanket at a nearby residence.

The incident occurred at approximately 6 p.m. on April 5 near the 2600 block of SW 139th Ave. The victim, who was struck while on a bicycle, was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center in critical condition.

Upon arrival at the scene, Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies found the victim on the swale in front of a residence. According to the arrest report, the individual was bleeding from the mouth and breathing but appeared to be in significant pain. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel evaluated the victim as a trauma patient before they were airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center.

Witnesses at the scene described the vehicle involved in the incident as an older model beige Nissan Altima. Deputies later located a vehicle matching that description parked at 13802 SW 276th St. The car was found with a blanket covering the front windshield and showed recent damage consistent with striking a person.

White identified himself to deputies at the residence as the owner of the vehicle. He was subsequently taken to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office South District Station for questioning.

According to deputies during an interview with investigators, White stated that he was driving past the location on Southwest 139th Avenue when the victim threw a brick at his windshield. White told deputies that the brick caused damage to the car and he then ran into the victim and their bicycle. The impact caused the victim to fall onto the swale while the bicycle was dragged along the road.

White was charged with one count of attempted premeditated murder and one count of leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injuries.

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