NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A 19-year-old man was arrested after police said he fled the scene of a crash that left a pedestrian seriously injured, according to an arrest report.

Samuel Shiete O’Reilly was taken into custody Monday, and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury.

Police said the incident occurred around 12:53 p.m. near Northeast 125th Street, where a pedestrian was struck by a white Dodge Charger while attempting to cross the roadway. Investigators said the driver fled the scene.

Authorities said the victim sustained a severe head laceration and was transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a hospital for treatment.

According to the report, a witness provided video footage showing the crash and the vehicle fleeing eastbound on Northeast 125th Street.

Police said the suspect vehicle was located later that afternoon nearby, where officers conducted a traffic stop and identified O’Reilly as the driver.

Investigators said O’Reilly was advised of his rights, agreed to speak with officers and made statements consistent with the evidence before being placed under arrest.

He was transported to a hospital for medical clearance and later booked into jail, where he is being held pending a bond hearing.

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