DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Doral mother was arrested Monday night after police said she showed signs of impairment and battered a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputy during a DUI investigation while three children were riding in her SUV.

Angelica Francis Perdomo, 36, was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer without violence and reckless driving, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police said an officer observed Perdomo driving erratically in Doral and initiated a traffic stop near Northwest 97th Avenue and Northwest 25th Street.

Investigators said the Ford Explorer struck a curb, failed to maintain its lane, followed another vehicle too closely, failed to use turn signals and made improper turns.

After stopping the SUV, officers said Perdomo told them she was on her way to the hospital because she was not feeling well.

According to the report, Perdomo had glassy eyes, incoherent speech and difficulty forming sentences, prompting officers to begin a DUI investigation.

Police noted that three of her children were inside the vehicle.

As a deputy explained field sobriety testing procedures, investigators said Perdomo intentionally touched the deputy’s vest and attempted to grab a pen and glass breaker from his uniform.

Authorities said she resisted officers’ attempts to detain her before being taken into custody.

Perdomo was arrested and charged. A judge found probable cause and set bond at $3,000.

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