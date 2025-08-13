KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County has issued a water quality advisory for Crandon Park North in Key Biscayne.

Local health officials said recent tests conducted shows bacteria levels are above the recommended level for recreational activity.

Officials advise residents to avoid any water-related activities at Crandon Park North until further testing can be completed.

