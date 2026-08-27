SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have issued a public safety warning following a reported crocodile attack in South Miami.

South Miami police issued the advisory after a crocodile attack occurred early Thursday morning behind a home in the 6200 block of Southwest 64th Court.

Residents said that there was a crocodile that grabbed a dog that was on the property and took it into the water.

A photo was captured of the crocodile with the dog in it’s mouth.

That dog was killed during the attack and the crocodile’s location is unknown, but believed to be in the area of the same waterway.

The advisory issued warns people with children or pets in the area to be cautious when walking near waterways and states that any dogs or pets should be on a leash.

If you do see anything call the authorities immediately and let them know that you see a crocodile in your neighborhood.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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