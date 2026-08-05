NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A 21-year-old man has been arrested after Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office detectives said he burglarized an unmarked City of Miami police vehicle and stole firearms and other law enforcement equipment.

Stephon Lamart Perry was taken into custody Tuesday following an investigation that linked him to the July 22 burglary in the North Miami-Dade area.

The victim, a City of Miami police officer, told investigators he discovered later that morning that his assigned unmarked white Ram 1500 had been burglarized. Deputies said the passenger-side door was left open and several law enforcement-related items had been stolen.

Investigators said the stolen property included the officer’s personally owned Glock 48 handgun, a department-issued Glock 17 handgun, two FBI-issued T7 Shield external hard drives, one City of Miami Police-issued external hard drive and a 10-karat gold Cuban link bracelet valued at about $3,000.

Detectives processed the vehicle for fingerprints and DNA and reviewed surveillance footage from several locations throughout the neighborhood.

According to the report, multiple cameras captured a man walking alongside an electric bicycle while carrying a black backpack matching the one reported stolen. Investigators said the suspect was seen traveling to a residence in the 760 block of Northwest 70th Street.

On Tuesday, detectives conducting surveillance at the home said they spotted Perry wearing the same blue shorts and distinctive hairstyle seen in the surveillance footage.

When detectives attempted to detain him, Perry allegedly fled on foot before he was later located outside the residence and taken into custody.

After obtaining a search warrant, detectives searched the home and said they found two stolen firearms hidden inside a Styrofoam food container concealed beneath an oven.

One of the guns was identified as the Glock 48 stolen from the officer’s vehicle, while the second was a Springfield Hellcat that had been reported stolen in an unrelated case.

Investigators also searched the LeadsOnline database and determined Perry had pawned the stolen gold bracelet at Kings Cash Pawn on the morning of July 22.

During Perry’s first appearance Wednesday, a judge ordered him held without bond on the armed burglary charge pending a pretrial detention hearing and set a combined $27,500 bond on the remaining charges.

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