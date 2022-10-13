NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police detectives passed out flyers in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood nearly two months after, they said, the driver of an SUV struck and killed a pedestrian and kept going.

7News cameras captured Miami-Dade Police officers giving out flyers to drivers on the intersection of Northwest 79th Street and 17th Avenue, Thursday morning.

“This is a flyer of a hit-and-run vehicle that hit a pedestrian and fled the scene,” an officer told a driver.

“We’ve got to stick together as a community and help each other out, especially on a tragic incident like this,” said MDPD spokesperson Luis Sierra.

MDPD said the flyer distribution aims to get the word out and hopefully lead them to the driver of a red Honda CR-V responsible for the hit-and-run on Aug. 20, at around 9:30 p.m.

“The sad thing is that this person struck a pedestrian and didn’t even stop to render aid,” said Sierra. “They just kept going. This person’s life could have been saved if they would have done the right thing and stopped and maybe rendered aid or even called 911.”

Investigators released surveillance video of the crash.

Area residents said they’re not surprised that something like this happened.

“It’s happened before. I mean, this whole thing, people walking across the street, and you’ve got people speeding,” said a resident.

“It’s really chaotic here,” said Nathron Mitchell.

Nathron and his brother, Lathaniel Mitchell, work nearby, and they wait for the bus on Northwest 79th Street. He said he once had a close call himself crossing the busy street.

“The car was, like, running a red light, right, and he sped right past me,” said Nathron. “Thankfully I stopped before but, yeah, I almost got hit.”

“They don’t think at that moment, and it happens a lot,” said Lathaniel.

Detectives said the pedestrian wasn’t crossing in a designated crosswalk at the time of the crash. However, the driver of the CR-V still faces charges after taking off.

For people who watch the cars speed by, the hit-and-run serves as a reminder to be careful.

“It’s crazy to me to think about, like, if you’re crossing the street trying to go to work or somewhere, that might be your last day,” said Nathron. “That’s insane. The drivers here, they don’t really care.”

As of Thursday afternoon, police have not identified the victim.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

