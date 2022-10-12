NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for help finding a motorist involved in a fatal hit-and-run that happened over a month ago.

According to police, a pedestrian was struck and killed at Northwest 79th Street, near 17th Avenue, on Aug. 30, at around 9:30 p.m.

Detectives will be passing out flyers on Thursday to try and get the word out, hopefully to find out who did this.

“This corner here, it’s a dangerous corner,” said Gregory, a street vender. “I’ve seen some accidents right there, this corner, this intersection, a lot of accidents.”

Miami-Dade Police released surveillance video from the crash.

People who work and live in the area said they’re not surprised something like this happened.

“It’s happened before, this whole thing, people walking across the street, you have people speeding, pedestrians crossing the street, stuff like that, cars are speeding, maybe they don’t see them,” Gregory said.

“They’re really all over the place, like sometimes they cut in front of each other, and it’s really chaotic here,” said Nathron Mitchell, who works nearby.

Nathron and his brother, Lathaniel, wait for the bus along 79th.

He said he once had a close call himself crossing the busy street.

“The car was running a red light and sped right past me, thankful I stopped before, but yeah, I almost got hit,” Mitchell said.

“They don’t think at that moment, and it happens a lot,” Lathaniel said.

In the case police are investigating, they said the person wasn’t crossing in a designated crosswalk when he was hit.

However, the driver who hit him still faces charges after taking off.

For people who watch the cars speed by, it’s a reminder to be careful here.

“It’s crazy to think about, like if you’re crossing the street trying to go to work that might be your last night, be your last day. That’s insane,” Mitchell said. “The drivers here, they don’t really care.”

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

