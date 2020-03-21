DeSantis: COVID-19 testing facility to be set up outside Hard Rock Stadium

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has confirmed a federally supported COVID-19 testing facility will be set up in the parking lot of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

At a news conference held Saturday, the governor confirmed the stadium parking lot will be one of three testing sites being set up in conjunction with FEMA and the National Guard.

The site is expected to be up and running on Monday, DeSantis said.

The other two locations will be at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando and the Jacksonville Jaguars Stadium.

The Jacksonville site opened Saturday, DeSantis said,

Each test site will come with 2,500 collection samples.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

