What to expect when getting tested for COVID-19 at C.B. Smith Park

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - As more people head to C.B. Smith Park to get tested for the coronavirus, those working at the drive-thru testing site are giving an update about what to expect.

Long lines continue to form around the park, located at 900 N Flamingo Rd., one day after opening as a testing site for COVID-19, and Dr. Jennifer Goldman, the Medical Director of Memorial Primary Care, and Pembroke Pines Police Captain Al Xiques spoke at a media conference on Saturday afternoon about what patients should be aware of.

Goldman explained the criteria patients need to meet to get tested.

“First responders –anybody who is police, firefighters, EMT or hospital workers,” she said, “Anyone who is 65 and older with symptoms and chronic conditions, and third, anyone who has symptoms who has traveled internationally or to an area within our country that’s been heavily affected by the coronavirus.”

She said there were 87 vehicles that were turned away from the testing site on Friday after the patients did not meet the criteria.

Xiques wants members of the general public to be aware the entrance they should drive into is at Flamingo Road and Johnson Street. First responders should head to the entrance located at Pines Boulevard, just west of Flamingo Road.

Health care providers and first responders should bring their badges with them when going to get tested so they can be identified and tested quickly.

On the first day of operation, 745 people were tested at the site.

The wait time on Saturday to get tested is approximately two hours.

Goldman further explained that three stages have been set up at the park.

At the first stage, nurses are screening those who are waiting to get tested to make sure they meet the necessary criteria.

“The second phase are those members of the National Guard who are collecting demographic information — your name, your address, your number, so that we can make sure that we get the results of the test back to you,” Goldman said.

The third stage is where the actual test is being conducted.

“That’s where men and women from the National Guard are doing a swab of the back of your throat,” Goldman said. “There’s only one swab that they need to take. They will do that either through your nose to get to the back of the throat, or if they can’t do that, they’ll go through your mouth to the back of the throat.”

Those who do not meet the criteria for testing but feel sick at home are advised to remain isolated and contact their primary care provider.

“That’s the most important thing so we can prevent the spread of this virus to others,” said Goldman.

She said the amount of people who are able to get tested daily depends on the flow of vehicles that are able to get into the drive-thru site.

“That number is depending on the vehicle traffic for that day,” Goldman said. “When it comes to the number of swabs, we do have enough test kits, so it’s not an issue about running out of test kits. It has to do with, in collaboration with the Pembroke Pines Police Department and the National Guard, making sure that everyone who has joined the line can be tested. They need to stop testing once a certain capacity has been met.”

“The capacity of vehicles inside the park is approximately 250,” said Xiques. “Based on the flow of traffic [and] based on how many people actually respond for testing is going to determine how long it’s going to take. At some point and time throughout the day before 5 p.m., there will be a point where there’s no additional vehicles that can fit in that queue in order to be tested. If you’re not able to enter the park before the queue reaches maximum capacity, we’re encouraging everyone to return the next day. The testing begins again at 9 a.m.”

Xiques advised those coming to the park should be prepared for the wait by bringing something to drink and eat.

“There are restrooms available within the park,” he said.

The COVID-19 test is being provided for free to patients and the results take approximately three days to come back. The testing site will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“You’ll be called with a negative result, just as you will be called with a positive result,” said Goldman.

Drivers in the area of the park should expect lane closures and traffic delays due to the lines of vehicles waiting to make it inside.

