Testing sites for COVID-19 in Broward and Miami-Dade

Four days after the governor announced it would happen, drive-thru testing for COVID-19 has arrived in earnest. But not just everyone can roll up and expect to be tested. Read all the details of the testing sites below before even trying to show up to one.

POMPANO BEACH – Broward Health has set up a drive-thru center at an undisclosed location in Pompano Beach. Patients need to FIRST obtain a prescription from a doctor and THEN call a hotline to be pre-screened. That hotline is 954-320-5730. They will then be given an address.

WESTON – Cleveland Clinic has a site set up in Weston, not far from their hospital. To be tested here, patients must first call their nurse hotline at 954-659-5951 to be pre-screened. If the nurse determines the person meets the critieria, they will be given a confirmation number and given an appointment time.

PEMBROKE PINES – The Florida National Guard and Memorial Healthcare System are working to open a drive-thru test site at CB Smith Park. The expansive operation appears to be able to accommodate a large turnout. Details about who can be tested here have not yet been announced.

MIAMI GARDENS – The parking lot at Hard Rock Stadium is currently being configured into something that appears to be a large-scale testing location. If/when that will open remains to be seen.

HIALEAH – Larkin Community Hospital, 1475 West 49th Place, Hialeah, FL 33012, will become one of the testing sites for this virus. Mayor Carlos Hernandez, together with Larkin Community Hospital, will be speaking in relations to the procedures and protocols for the testing that will take place at Larkin Community Hospital on Friday at 11 a.m.

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE – Doris Ison Health Center. Patients should call first to 305-252-4820

