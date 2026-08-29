SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies continue searching for an alleged arsonist who set a gas station on fire in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Video posted to social media shows a man wearing dark clothing approaching a pump at the Chevron gas station on Southwest 40th Street and 87th Avenue on Aug. 13 at 2 a.m.

As he looks around, cameras capture a sign he is holding which appears to read “Cuban Lives Matter…End Embargo,” referencing the U.S. sanctions against Cuba.

With a white and black striped armband, gloves and a bag, the man puts the bag on top of the pump before he sets it on fire.

Immediately, the flames spark and the pump explodes. The man is seen running away from the pump, but doesn’t go far as he appears to have gotten hurt.

Seconds after, he falls to the ground. But gets up again and starts running southbound on Southwest 87th Avenue.

The flames continue burning at the pump until somebody springs into action with a fire extinguisher.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue firefighters arrive soon after to extinguish the flames.

Those filling up their tanks on Friday night watched the video in shock and horror.

“I don’t understand why anybody — what the thought process is?” said a man. “That’s not the way you do things.”

“That’s crazy! He could have been burned,” said another man.

Over two weeks have passed since the fire started was at the pump and deputies have not made an arrest.

Now, they are asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual and tracking him down.

“The fact that they could blow up the station, injure themselves. I don’t understand why anybody would do something like that,” said a man.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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