MIAMI (WSVN) - Newly released dash camera footage captures the moment a Miami-Dade Corrections chief was hauled to jail after, troopers said, he caused a crash while driving under the influence.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Mills Drive and Kendall Drive on July 6 just after 7 p.m.

According to investigators, Omar Fernandez “ran the red light, causing the collision.” He crashed into an SUV that was carrying a woman and her son.

Video and photos from the night of the crash show Fernandez sleeping in the front seat of his county vehicle.

Florida Highway Patrol trooper video shows Fernandez snoozing while troopers begin the crash investigation.

“I’m going to wake him up and then go right into it,” said a trooper.

A trooper then walks up to Fernandez and prompts him to wake up.

Once awake, troopers described his speech as “slurred, mumbled and incoherent.”

According to investigators, his blood alcohol test levels came back at “.236 and .231,” nearly three times the legal limit.

When they conducted a field sobriety test, he didn’t do much better. Fernandez fumbled, fell off balance and failed the exam, officials said.

So authorities placed him in cuffs and inside a trooper’s cruiser.

“We’re going to head in front of my car,” said the trooper.

“My man, please!” said Fernandez.

“You’re being arrested for DUI,” said the trooper.

“Are you serious?” said Fernandez.

“Yes sir. We don’t joke about DUI,” said the trooper.

“First of all, how do you know I hit that?” asked Fernandez.

A short time later, once in handcuffs, it was clear he didn’t understand the severity of what had just happened.

“I’m just saying bro, you’re going to take me in? No harm, no foul bro. It is what it is,” said Fernandez.

“Can’t say no harm, no foul. You hit a car with a 14-year-old child in it,” said the trooper.

Fernandez would later make a plea for mercy from the backseat of the patrol car.

“Come on man, come on man. Let’s do this right. Seriously,” he said.

“Yes, sir,” said the trooper.

According to investigators, no one was seriously injured from the crash.

The woman who was driving the SUV at the time of the crash is currently taking legal action against Fernandez.

He awaits his next hearing in traffic court.

