CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested after surveillance footage showed him exposing himself and masturbating outside a 12-year-old girl’s bedroom window in Cutler Bay on multiple occasions over a two-day span, investigators said.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the residence after the child ran into her father’s room in distress, saying she heard someone knock on her bedroom window, at around 3 a.m. on Monday.

The girl’s father reviewed his home surveillance system and reportedly found footage showing a man approaching the home, exposing his genitals and masturbating outside the girl’s window.

Fabian Izaguirrecepero, 26, was identified as the suspect, according to MDSO.

Investigators said a further review of the footage revealed the same man returned to the home five more times that morning and engaged in the same conduct each time.

In each instance, his face, clothing and a white four-door sedan were clearly visible on camera, according to authorities.

Detectives canvassed the area and identified a nearby gas station the suspect appeared to frequent regularly.

Surveillance footage from the station reportedly captured a clear image of the same vehicle, which detectives later located parked about a mile from the victim’s home. A records check of the license plate led investigators to identify the driver as Izaguirrecepero.

He was taken into custody without incident on Tuesday and transported to the Cutler Bay Police Department for questioning.

Investigators said that after being shown the video evidence, Izaguirrecepero told detectives he was “just walking around.”

He was subsequently charged and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

Authorities noted that Izaguirrecepero was already out on bond at the time of his arrest, facing 17 counts of sexual performance by a child/possession.

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