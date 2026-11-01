MIAMI (WSVN) - All over South Florida, families, friends and even pets dove into the Halloween spirit for the holiday.

In Coral Gables, dressed-up kids could be seen trick or treating on Miracle Mile.

Over in Coconut Grove, superhero families were also getting their fill of candy before the sky got darker.

But in Wynwood, the party was only getting started.

“We came to see what’s happening, we love the sights out here, it’s a fun night,” said a resident dressed as Mario from the Super Mario Bros. games. “Wynwood is just really, really fun to hang out.”

While the themed sights set the night’s vibe, the costumes pulled it all together.

“I love going to Halloween parties because I love dressing up,” said a costumed bystander.

This year, people got creative.

“I love Halloween so much with a passion, so I decided to be Shorty from Killer Clowns, hence the gun,” said a woman dressed in a Killer Klowns from Outer Space costume.

“I want to be everyone’s baby you know?” said another costumed person.

“Shorts are mine, shoes are mine, top is mine, but everything else I kind of just got off of Amazon, looking up roman outfits,” said a woman dressed in a Roman outfit.

Such creativity couldn’t go unawarded either.

“I’m going to enter the costume contest later, so hopefully I get something out of that,” said a costumed woman.

Some attendees are just really good at following directions

“I wore what she told me to,” said a man dressed in a cowboy outfit.

“That’s right, I laid it out on the bed and he put it on,” said the costumed woman.

Every type of attendee grouped together added up to quite the large crowd.

“I’m expecting to see a lot of people later, so that’s why we’re here early,” said a man in a Resident Evil costume.

Some streets in the area were partially closed down, with officers watching on every corner.

“I like that it’s pretty safe, we see a lot of police activity as well,” said a man in a Phantom of the Opera costume.

7News even spotted Miami Police Chief Edwin Lopez on the streets of Wynwood.

He said he expected thousands of people on the streets of Miami.

“We have hundreds of police officers right now in the community assigned to posts, we have undercover personnel as well, we’re asking the community to enjoy themselves, but do it responsibly,” Lopez said.

Lopez also reminded people to inform authorities if anything suspicious was found.

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