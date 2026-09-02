MIAMI (WSVN) - Stormy weather that swept across South Florida led to tree trouble in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood.

The National Weather Service reported that lightning struck a tree, causing a large branch to topple onto a roadway in the area of Southwest First Avenue and 22nd Road, at around 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

City of Miami Police blocked the road as crews worked to remove the branch.

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